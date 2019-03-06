Home
Paul OLIERIC


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Paul OLIERIC Notice
OLIERIC Paul Late of Old Bar. Formally of Werombi.

Passed away peacefully on Friday 1st March 2019.

Aged 92 years

Devoted husband of Gwen. Loving father and father in-law to Petah & Allen, Sandra & Bill and Sheree & Richard. Proud and loving grandfather and great grandfather.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Paul's Funeral Service to be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel,183 Pampoolah Road, Pampoolah Via Taree on Friday the 8th of March commencing at 11.00am prior to cremation.



Published in Campbelltown Macarthur Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2019
