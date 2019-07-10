|
|
MYHILL, Esma 18/01/1923 - 04/07/2019 Late of Campbelltown Much loved Wife of Neville (Dec). Loving mother & mother in law To Ken & Alexis, Noel & Colleen, Julie & Ron. Loved grandmother and great grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Reunited with Neville A service of thanksgiving for the life, love and friendship of Esma will be held at St Peters Anglican Church Cordeaux St Campbelltown, Wednesday July 17 th 2019 at 12 noon. At the conclusion of the church service the cortege will proceed to the Camden General Cemetery Cawdor Rd Camden In the Caring Hands of Kenneally's Funerals Proudly Australian Owned 9708-6972 | 4620-8822 www.kenneallysfunerals.com.au
Published in Campbelltown Macarthur Advertiser on July 10, 2019