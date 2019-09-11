|
|
MURRAY Ruth Patricia (Pat) of Kiama Passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Phil. Dearly loved mother of Greg, Scott, Sandi, Brad and their spouses. Much loved Nan of Kristi, Karl, Sophie and Natasha. Aged 88 Years Always loved and sadly missed At Rest Pat's funeral service will be held in the Chapel Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published in Campbelltown Macarthur Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2019